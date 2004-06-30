Dr Octopus Revisited

Powers: Once he was Otto Octavius -- a brilliant and respected nuclear physicist, inventor and lecturer. Frustrated by the limitations of the human body, Octavius designed and built a set of robotic arms to assist him in his research. Unfortunately, the world can only guess at the scientific heights to which this genius would have ascended. A freak laboratory accident exposed Octavius to intense radioactivity, grafting the mechanical appendages to his body and granting him complete telepathic control over the artificial limbs. But the mishap altered Octavius' mind, as well, transforming him from a timid researcher into a criminally insane megalomaniac.

